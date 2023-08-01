Southampton set to reject second Liverpool bid for Lavia as Reds play ‘poker game’ over 19 y/o

Southampton are set to instantly reject Liverpool’s second transfer bid for Romeo Lavia, as per updates from reliable reporters on Tuesday lunchtime.

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy broke the news of an ‘improved’ offer being ‘tabled’ to Southampton this afternoon, believed to be slightly less than £40m excluding add-ons.

Reports seem to vary on the exact amount of the follow-up bid from the Reds, with Fabrizio Romano quoting a different figure, one which is expected to be ‘formally rejected’.

He tweeted: “Liverpool have submitted new bid for Roméo Lavia as expected — £42m fee. Still no agreement with Southampton, it will be formally rejected soon as they insist on £50m asking price. Negotiations remain ongoing. Clubs remain in contact as Lavia wants the move.”

Meanwhile, trusted Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri took to Twitter with his own update, stating that Liverpool’s second offer has already been turned down as they play ‘poker’ with Southampton in terms of exploring alternative targets.

He posted: “#SaintsFC expectations didn’t change since we talked about it 6 days ago… It’s still a 40M£ on transfer fee (without add ons) that is asked for Romeo Lavia at #LiverpoolFC. Second bid rejected as per @MelissaReddy_ for #LFC who remains in talks with the Reds for making the deal done this week.

“Reds playing poker game with Southampton officials about exploring other targets as the Belgian remains a priority.”

Having gone from an initial £37m offer to one in the region of £40m-£42m, Liverpool are clearly trying to test Southampton’s resolve with minor increases rather than pushing the boat out with an eye-opening bid which the Saints simply wouldn’t be able to turn down.

It’s inevitable that the Championship side won’t accept this latest approach from the Reds if their valuation is set at £50m, and the Merseysiders mightn’t have too many arrows left in their quiver when it comes to trying to sign Lavia.

In one sense they’re right not to be intimidated into paying more than what they believe the player is worth, but if the pursuit of the Belgian is ultimately fruitless, it’ll be massively frustrating when you consider how long they were chasing him and how little time is left before the transfer window shuts.

They may well be lining up alternatives to the 19-year-old, with Andre Trindade of Fluminense believed to be another target (Reddy), which is no harm as they might need to look elsewhere for defensive midfield additions if they continue to be shut down in the chase for the Southampton gem.

Liverpool’s first two offers have seen them turned away. It’s crucial that, if they go back for Lavia a third time, their proposal is one which’ll at least have the Saints strongly considering whether or not to cash in on their bright young asset.

You can see the tweets from Romano and Tavolieri below, via @FabrizioRomano and @sachatavolieri on Twitter:

