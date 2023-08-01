(Video) Virgil van Dijk greets a Singaporean security officer in cheeky fashion

Virgil van Dijk showed his cheeky side with a friendly greeting for one of the security personnel on duty for Liverpool’s win over Leicester at the National Stadium in Singapore on Sunday.

The Reds’ players walked a lap of the running track circling around the pitch following the game, during which Ibrahima Konate gave an adoring supporter back their phone after it was thrown in his direction.

The Frenchman’s fellow centre-back also indulged in some post-match humour, giving a pitchside security offer a friendly pat on the head and then the shoulder.

The ever-professional recipient didn’t even blink after the unexpected contact from Van Dijk, who carried on with his walk and waved to the thousands of Liverpool fans who revelled in greeting their heroes.

You can see the clip of Virgil and the security offer below, uploaded to TikTok by @theepansantiago and shared to Twitter by @amalationz: