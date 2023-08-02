(Video) Ben Doak gave Bayern the runaround with scintillating cameo display for Liverpool

Despite Liverpool twice letting a lead slip in losing 4-3 to Bayern Munich today, Ben Doak’s 15-minute cameo would’ve had Reds fans off their seats with excitement.

The 17-year-old had already made a big impression in pre-season, scoring in the 4-0 win over Leicester on Sunday, and he caught the eye once more after coming in as a 76th-minute substitute against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Shortly after his introduction, he sent a Bayern player to the shops with a wicked turn with half the pitch to gallop into, surging to the edge of the penalty area at searing pace and teeing up Bobby Clark for a shot which Sven Ulreich initially fumbled before gathering at the second attempt.

A few minutes later, Doak was at it again, evading the close attention of Bouna Sarr with an exquisite touch to leave his opponent eating dust. As he hared into the penalty area, he sent a chipped cross towards Darwin Nunez but put just too much elevation on it for the Uruguayan to get a clean contact.

When Klopp is assessing the positives from today’s defeat, the Scottish teenager’s cameo will definitely be noted.

You can see clips of Doak in action against Bayern below, via @LFCKamil22 on Twitter: