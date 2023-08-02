(Video) Cody Gakpo fires Liverpool in front inside two minutes v Bayern

Cody Gakpo fired Liverpool into an early lead against Bayern Munich in their friendly in Singapore.

The Dutchman needed just two minutes to break the deadlock, playing a one-two with Diogo Jota and speeding away from the Bayern defence before firing past Yann Sommer.

The Reds have made a very bright start in the opening exchanges, as shortly after the 24-year-old found the net, the Portuguese attacker played through Mo Salah, who was thwarted with a tremendous piece of defending from Alphonso Davies.

It’s a perfect start for the Reds, and hopefully they can build on it during the first half.

