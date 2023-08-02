Liverpool fans will breathe a sigh of relief at Klopp’s answer on Alexis Mac Allister injury

Liverpool fans may have been fearing the worst when Alexis Mac Allister fell to the ground just before half-time in today’s 4-3 defeat by Bayern Munich, but Jurgen Klopp has been able to put them at ease.

In stoppage time at the end of the first half, the 24-year-old too a heavy knock to his knee and required treatment before hobbling off the pitch with the accompaniment of medics.

Liverpool Echo writer Ian Doyle was posting updates on the match via Twitter and he initially seemed quite concerned for the Argentine. However, when asked about the Argentina midfielder after the match, the manager’s reply would’ve come as a massive relief to Reds supporters.

Speaking to LFCTV, Klopp said: “We had tired legs today. It was really tough, with the weather and where we are after the second game, but nobody got injured. That’s most important.”

It would’ve been understandable to fear the worst straight away when Mac Allister went down, but LFCTV pundit Natasha Dowie said at half-time that it looked like nothing worse than an impact injury, and she appears to have been proven correct.

Klopp will be glad just to come through the games against Leicester and Bayern without any casualties, especially one of his major summer signings who’d been showing some very positive early signs in pre-season.

The Argentine had perhaps his quietest display in a red shirt so far in today’s match but has already marked himself out as a crucial part of Liverpool’s team with his previous performances.

There’s still one more pre-season fixture to tick off before the Premier League campaign gets underway, so let’s hope everyone who features against Darmstadt next Monday will come through without any setbacks.

