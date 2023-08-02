Melissa Reddy outlines what Liverpool ‘are looking at’ as ‘dialogue open’ for potential double swoop

According to an update from Melissa Reddy, Liverpool are in negotiations as they attempt to sign two midfielders with differing profiles.

Despite having a second offer knocked back by Southampton on Tuesday, the Reds continue to pursue Romeo Lavia, while they’ve also entered into talks with Brazilian club Fluminense over a possible swoop for Andre Trindade.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, the Sky Sports reporter said: “Dialogue open between Southampton and Liverpool over Romeo Lavia. He wants the move but compromise still needed over the fee.

“LFC working on other options. They are in talks with Fluminense for Andre. Clear the club are looking at two profiles: controller, progressive destroyer.”

While Lavia and Andre both play as nominal defensive midfielders, they bring different qualities to their respective teams.

The Southampton youngster is more of a conventional engine room destroyer, ranking in the top 4% of positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues last season for blocks made with 1.9 per match (FBref).

The Fluminense man excels in other aspects of his game, featuring among the top 3% midfielders in what FBref term the ‘Men’s Next 8 Competitions’ for passes per game (77.08) and pass completion (93.1%).

Lavia could perhaps be the man to fill the Fabinho void with his ability to sit at the base of midfield and break up the play, while Andre may flourish just ahead of him as Jordan Henderson’s positional successor.

Of course, Liverpool still have plenty of work to do if they’re to even sign one of those reported targets, never mind both.

Their respective negotiations over the coming days could be pivotal as to whether or not the Reds can further add to their midfield this summer, following on from the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

