Liverpool make opening approach for 22 y/o; his club could make big decision next week – report

According to reports from South America, Liverpool have made a first approach to Fluminense for Andre Trindade.

ESPN Brazil claimed (via DaveOCKOP) that the Reds have signalled with an opening proposal of approximately €25m (£21.6m) and asked for his ‘immediate release’ and could go as high as €30m (£25.9m), but his club apparently want €40m (£34.5m) for the player.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit are expected to make a final decision on the 22-year-old’s future after their decisive Copa Libertadores round of 16 clash against Argentinos Juniors next Tuesday, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg.

Fluminense will be very reluctant to sell Andre if they progress in the continental tournament, but may be open to negotiating with Liverpool if they’re eliminated next week.

It was only a couple of days ago that the midfielder’s reported asking price was quoted at the same £21.6m figure Liverpool are now believed to have offered for him (Record, via Sport Witness), so it seems as if the Brazilian club are preying on the Reds’ interest by jacking up his valuation.

It’s a shifting of the goalposts which has echoes of Southampton apparently holding out for £60m for Romeo Lavia, despite long being thought to value the 19-year-old at £50m.

Even if the Merseysiders need to pay more than initially projected for Andre, they may view £34.5m as a worthy investment, considering the glaring need to bring in a number 6 with plenty of high-level experience.

Jurgen Klopp will be quite concerned with how Bayern Munich scored four goals and were allowed to have 16 shots in today’s friendly in Singapore (Sofascore), with Liverpool now conceding 10 times across their four pre-season games so far.

Other clubs appear to be taking advantage of the Reds’ well-known desperation to sign a defensive midfielder, but the Anfield hierarchy know the risk of paying more than desired for such a player could be lesser than keeping the cash at home and failing to strengthen the squad sufficiently.

We’ve nothing against Fluminense, but it could make life a lot easier for us if they’re knocked out of the Copa Libertadores next week!

