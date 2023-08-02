Ian Doyle spotted what some Liverpool fans did to elicit a ‘huge cheer’ during Bayern game

Ian Doyle spotted one gesture from a group of Liverpool fans which drew a ‘huge cheer’ during Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Although Reds supporters had to witness four goals being scored against them in a 4-3 defeat, twice throwing away a winning position, one moment in the stands was extremely well received by many inside the National Stadium.

At half-time in today’s match, the Liverpool Echo journalist posted on Twitter: “Huge cheer inside the stadium as someone in the crowd holds up a shirt saluting #LFC 7-0 win over #MUFC earlier this year”.

The 2022/23 season was a largely disappointing one for Liverpool as they failed to qualify for the Champions League, missing out on the tournament for the first time in seven years, and Jurgen Klopp’s team will be determined to set that to rights in the upcoming campaign.

However, the last 12 months have given Reds fans some moments to savour, perhaps none more so than the historic romp against their arch-rivals at Anfield at the beginning of March.

Even if Manchester United ultimately finished two places and eight points ahead of us, no Kopite will forget where they were when watching that memorable thrashing five months ago.

The target for Liverpool this season will be to get back into the Champions League positions at a minimum and hopefully challenge for silverware, even if it’s to be in cup competitions.

If we can do that, and deliver a few more iconic results with echoes of the 7-0 romp over the Red Devils along the way, LFC supporters should have plenty of reasons to cheer between now and next May.

