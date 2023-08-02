Lucas Leiva says his son has begged him to get two things from current Liverpool player

Lucas Leiva has said that his son has urged him to get his hands on the shirt of a current Liverpool player and to obtain a photo with him also.

The former Reds midfielder gave an extensive interview to The Athletic in which he touched upon a range of topics, including his family life.

The 36-year-old is now back in his native Brazil with his wife and two children, with son Pedro now a member of Gremio’s under-13 squad but clearly still holding plenty of affection for the foremost club in the city of his birth.

Lucas revealed: “Pedro was born in Liverpool and they’re still his first team. Our daughter was born in Wirral.

“Pedro has asked me to get the Dominik (Szoboszlai) shirt. I also need to make a photo with Dominik for him. He’s already got Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Virgil (van Dijk) shirts. Trent is his No 1.”

It’s now been six years since the Brazilian midfielder last played for Liverpool, but having served the club for a decade and started his family there, it’s clear that he continues to hold a very strong affinity for the Reds.

Indeed, he’s one of six former players who’ve travelled with Jurgen Klopp’s squad to Singapore to carry out ambassadorial duties as part of the pre-season itinerary away from the pitch, and he revelled in being invited to one of the team’s training sessions in southeast Asia.

As for Szoboszlai, he’s yet to play a competitive fixture for LFC and has only partaken in two friendlies so far, but he seems to have made enough of an impression for young Pedro to beg his dad to put his Anfield contacts to good use and ask the Hungarian for the two aforementioned favours.

Lucas established himself as a hugely popular cult hero during his 10 years at Liverpool, and anyone coming to the club now would do well to follow his example and win the affection of the fanbase in the same manner as the 36-year-old has done.

