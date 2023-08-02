(Video) Luis Diaz briefly restores Liverpool’s lead with powerful finish v Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz found the net for Liverpool midway through the second half to restore their lead in a frantic pre-season clash against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

The Reds were 2-0 up inside half an hour thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk before Thomas Tuchel’s side drew level inside the closing stages of the first half.

The Colombian started and finished the move which made it 3-2 as he picked out Salah, who ran at the Bayern defence before returning it to the 26-year-old, who fired powerfully past Sven Ulreich.

However, Liverpool were again pegged back a few minutes later as Josip Stanisic converted from close range following an initial save from Alisson.

You can see Diaz’s goal below, via @LFC on Twitter: