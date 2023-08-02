Liverpool given injury scare just before half-time in frantic Bayern Munich clash

Liverpool fans would’ve been sweating buckets just before half-time in today’s pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich, and not just because their team had squandered a two-goal lead.

Immediately before the whistle for the interval, Alexis Mac Allister was seen on the ground and in need of treatment for a knee injury, with Andy Robertson frantically signalling for medical attention to come on. The Argentine thankfully got to his feet and hobbled off towards the dressing room.

Ian Doyle was initially quite concerned upon seeing the 24-year-old on the turf, tweeting: “Mac Allister down injured. #LFC players around him were immediately calling for attention. Doesn’t look good.”

A follow-up tweet from the Liverpool Echo writer read: “Mac Allister remains on the pitch getting treatment. He’s now been helped to his feet but is hobbling”.

James Pearce, who is also in Singapore covering the game, tweeted: “Mac Allister down hurt and needing treatment as ref blows for HT,” before soon adding: “He’s now up on his feet. Hobbling a bit but looks okay. Think it was just a bang on the knee”.

READ MORE: (Video) Cody Gakpo fires Liverpool in front inside two minutes v Bayern

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk scores with bullet header for Liverpool against Bayern Munich

Jurgen Klopp is sure to be asked after the game as to how serious the injury looks, and whether it might curtail Mac Allister’s involvement in the opening weeks of the season.

The sight of the summer signing going to ground right before half-time would’ve had every Liverpool fan, and indeed his manager, recoiling in fear as to its potential severity.

Having made a strong impression during the Reds’ pre-season programme so far, it’d be a crying shame if the 24-year-old has now picked up a knock which’ll rule him out for the start of the Premier League campaign.

It’s the last thing Klopp needed, that’s for sure.

You can see the tweets from Doyle and Pearce below, via @IanDoyleSport and @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

#LFC players around him were immediately calling for attention. Doesn't look good — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 2, 2023

Mac Allister remains on the pitch getting treatment. He's now been helped to his feet but is hobbling — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 2, 2023

He's now up on his feet. Hobbling a bit but looks okay. Think it was just a bang on the knee — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 2, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones