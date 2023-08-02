‘I was not prepared’ – Rebeca Tavares posts emotional Instagram message after Fabinho’s LFC exit

Rebeca Tavares, the wife of former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell message after her husband’s move to Al-Ittihad was confirmed earlier this week.

The Brazil midfielder ended his five-year stay at Anfield as he transferred to the Saudi Pro League in a £40m deal (Sky Sports).

Having posted his own words of goodbye on Twitter on Monday night, his wife also took to social media to publicly express her gratitude for their time on Merseyside.

Sharing numerous photos of their family and a compilation video of memorable Fabinho moments at Liverpool via Instagram, she said: “My heart it’s beating fast… I was not prepared to say goodbye ( and I’m not ) but this is life, this is football.

“What a beautiful history we made here. What a history “lighthouse” made here. ONCE A RED, ALWAYS A RED. My son will know about you, Anfield. #ynwa , never!!! THANK YOU FOR ALL THE SUPPORT AND LOVE.”

Fabinho seemed to very much come through the back door when he signed for Liverpool, arriving within 48 hours of the Reds’ heartbreaking Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev.

He went on to win that competition in his first season at Anfield and played an integral role in the Premier League triumph a year later, scoring a thunderous long-range effort in a famous win over Manchester City.

The 2021/22 season was perhaps his best for the club, registering an impressive eight goals from defensive midfield (Transfermarkt) as he helped his team to win two trophies and come within two matches of claiming an unprecedented quadruple.

Even if his final campaign with Liverpool saw his performance levels drop below his usual standards, he still proved well worth his £39m outlay (BBC Sport) throughout his 219 appearances for us (Transfermarkt).

From what Fabinho and Rebeca shared on social media over the past couple of days, it’s clear that LFC will always hold a special place in their hearts, and we wish them the very best with whatever the future holds for them.

You can see Rebeca Tavares’ Instagram post below, via @rebecatavares: