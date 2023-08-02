(Video) Virgil van Dijk scores with bullet header for Liverpool against Bayern Munich

Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead just before the half-hour mark in their pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

After striking early through Cody Gakpo, the Reds then had to face a period of pressure from the opponents before doubling their advantage on 28 minutes.

From Andy Robertson’s corner, the Dutchman directed a thumping header beyond Yann Sommer to briefly put Jurgen Klopp’s team into a commanding position, although Serge Gnabry pulled a goal back for Bayern in a frenetic first half.

Those fans who paid into the stadium today are certainly getting their money’s worth so far!

You can see Van Dijk’s goal below, via @LFC on Twitter: