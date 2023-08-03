(Video) Andy Robertson reprimands autograph-hunting fan for conduct after Liverpool friendly

Andy Robertson had to reprimand one autograph-hunting supporter in Singapore after Liverpool’s pre-season friendly clash against Leicester.

The Reds were backed by plenty of fervent and vocal support during their trip to the Far East, with thousands turning out for an open training session and two matches against the Foxes and Bayern Munich.

While many of the exchanges between the players and fans were amicable and heartwarming, one could’ve threatened to turn ugly had it not been for the intervention of the Scotland captain.

A video has emerged on social media (via @KoptasticNeil on Twitter) showing Robertson telling a supporter to ‘stop pushing’ as they shoved a Liverpool shirt in his face to seek an autograph, with the left-back colourfully informing the individual of the presence of children around them.

The 29-year-old eventually obliged the fan’s request to sign the jersey, but not before rebuking them for their conduct.

While some might point to the irony of Robbo using bad language in front of minors, he was right to urge spectators not to push others out of the way, if their safety would be compromised in the process.

You can see the clip of that exchange below, via @KoptasticNeil on Twitter (Discretion advised due to coarse language):