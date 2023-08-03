‘He is that good!’ – Ex-Red believes Liverpool can win PL title if they sign ‘brilliant’ midfielder

Don Hutchison has claimed on Twitter that Liverpool can win the Premier League title next term but only if they complete the signing of one player in particular.

Jurgen Klopp has already added to his options in the engine room this summer with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but the German tactician has seen five midfielders, including the experienced figures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner, all leave the club.

After capturing the signature of our new No. 10 from Brighton ex-Red Hutchison believes his former club should once again raid the south coast outfit for the services of dynamic midfielder Moises Caicedo.

As it stands (without any signings) Man City are my obvious favourites to win the Prem,but I stand by if Liverpool sign Caicedo (on top of what they have already got) they could win it.. He is that good! — Don Hutchison (@donhutch4) August 3, 2023

READ MORE: LFC pundit claims 22 y/o Reds midfielder has looked ‘almost unstoppable’ recently

With Klopp witnessing more players leave the club this summer than he would’ve expected it’s clear that more additions are needed during the current window.

The next player looking most likely to move to L4 this summer is Romeo Lavia but with Southampton already turning down two offers from Liverpool for the 19-year-old it remains to be seen whether we’re willing to meet their £50m asking price.

Caicedo, who has previously been labelled as ‘brilliant’ by former Liverpool captain Jamie Redknapp (as quoted by The Boot Room), is valued at £100m by Brighton so it’s a deal that we cannot see happening in all honesty.

Chelsea are being strongly linked with a move for the Ecuador international but Football Insider yesterday reported that we’ve joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

We’d be very surprised if FSG are willing to spend £100m on a single player but we’ll just have to wait and see.

We experienced a dismal campaign list time out as we failed to pick up any silverware and missed out on a top four finish so Klopp and Co. will be hungrier than ever to achieve success during the 2023/24 campaign.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones