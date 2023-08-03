Former Liverpool midfielder who Jurgen Klopp ‘loves’ ‘considering’ offer from foreign outfit – report

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season and is yet to find a new club despite interest in his services from both Aston Villa and Brentford.

A fresh report from the BBC claims that Turkish side Besiktas have offered the 29-year-old a two-year deal (with the option of a third).

The former Southampton and Arsenal man has not yet made a decision about where he’ll be plying his trade next term but he’s reportedly ‘considering’ the offer from the Istanbul-based outfit.

READ MORE: (Video) Minamino sends Arsenal defender Gabriel for the Echo with superb piece of skill

The report also adds that there is interest in the dynamic midfielder from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

On his day Oxlade-Chamberlain, a player who Jurgen Klopp admitted he ‘loves’ (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com), is a huge talent but his time on Merseyside was hampered by injury.

He was a vital part of our squad when we reached the Champions League final in 2018 but unfortunately suffered a nasty knee injury during our semi-final defeat of Roma at Anfield.

His energy and drive from midfield means that he’d be a smart acquisition for any club – as long as he can remain injury-free.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Ox seeks a fresh start abroad or whether he’s eager to continue his career in the Premier League.

Birmingham Live have claimed that our former No. 15 would prefer to remain in England.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?