(Video) ‘Hold the f*cking shirt’ – Klopp orders Liverpool fan to hold shirt properly after asking for autograph

Jurgen Klopp was generous enough to sign shirts and other such items before boarding Liverpool’s team bus in Singapore recently but the German tactician was left rather frustrated at one supporters’ failure to hold up the shirt properly for him to sign.

While on his way towards the fans that had gathered in anticipation to get a glimpse of the Liverpool stars the former Borussia Dortmund boss exclaimed ‘I don’t have time’.

As he was passed the pen to start signing the shirt it didn’t take long for the 56-year-old’s lack of patience to show as he ordered the supporter to ‘hold the f*cking shirt’.

The fan immediately offered an apology to the Liverpool boss before holding the shirt properly so he could secure the German’s autograph.

Although it appears that Klopp had somewhat of a short fuse with the fans it is a rather humorous moment and we’re sure the supporter was happy with the outcome.

Check the video below courtesy of @mathewatics on TikTok (via @AnfieldEdition on Twitter).