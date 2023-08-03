Liverpool submit opening bid for dynamic La Liga midfielder; talks have already been held with his agent – report

Liverpool have submitted a bid for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and plan to loan the Spaniard back to his current club if their bid is accepted.

This report comes from Deportes COPE Galicia (via Football365) and claims that the Reds’ opening offer for the 21-year-old is just €25m.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been long-linked with a move for the dynamic midfielder as our German tactician seeks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

The Spain youth international does reportedly have a release clause of €40m inserted into his current deal and Liverpool are joined by other Premier League clubs in already holding talks with the player’s agent (90min).

New Celta boss Rafa Benitez has already insisted that Veiga is a part of his plans for the upcoming campaign and that he’s looking forward to helping the Spaniard develop further.

It’s no surprise that the La Liga outfit are keen to retain his services when you consider that he registered 11 goals and four assists in the Spanish top-flight last season.

It appears that Liverpool are trying their luck with a offer well below the 21-year-old’s release clause – something they’ve also attempted recently with our two offers for Romeo Lavia that have been rejected by Southampton (Daily Mail).

It’s likely that Klopp will sign a third midfielder of the summer but it currently remains unclear as to who that will be.

