(Video) Minamino sends Arsenal defender Gabriel for the Echo with superb piece of skill

Takumi Minamino may no longer be a Liverpool player but he’s still tormenting Premier League defenders.

The Japan international was in action for Monaco yesterday as they faced Arsenal at the Emirates in a pre-season friendly.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the game via penalties after the game finished 1-1 during normal time but Arsenal defender Gabriel will still be having nightmares about our former No. 18 after he sent him for the Echo with a sublime turn inside his own half.

Minamino received a pretty questionable pass from his teammate but controlled the ball superbly with a Cruyff turn and left his Brazilian counterpart with no other option than to drag his shirt and pull him to the ground.

Check the superb bit of skill below via @LFC_Lucas_ on Twitter: