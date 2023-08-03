‘That’s what I love’ – Pundit claims 26 y/o Liverpool maestro did something ‘incredible’ against Bayern Munich

Liverpool Women’s striker Natasha Dowie has labeled Luis Diaz’s goal against Bayern Munich as ‘incredible’.

Despite the Reds losing 4-3 to the German champions in Singapore yesterday there were plenty of positives for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

One of those being the impressive display of the Colombian winger including the goal which put the Anfield outfit 3-2 up with the 26-year-old starting the move inside his own half with a stunning cross-field pass before receiving the ball in the Bayern box and firing home.

“Except for the winner [from Bayern], this was my favourite goal,” Dowie told LFCTV (via Rousing The Kop). “It was just incredible. The switch of play, on the half volley, to be able to play that… but then it’s his desire which is what I love.

“He runs past two players and could easily go down but he’s hungry for this goal. A lot of players would feel the contact and go down for a penalty there but that’s what I love about Diaz. His energy, his desire and you know you will get 100% from him every game.”

There’s no doubt that the former Porto man is going to be an important player for the club this term – his pace, power and energy on the left flank sets him apart from many other wingers.

He missed a large chunk of last season with a knee injury and his absence was felt so it’s imperative that we keep him fit and firing this time around.

He’s got a lot of competition for a spot in Klopp’s starting XI with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all having the ability to operate on the wing but if our No. 7 can continue to perform like he did yesterday then he’ll be one of the first names on the team sheet.

