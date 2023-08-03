‘I’m told…’ – Fabrizio Romano outlines Fluminense’s stance on Andre amid Liverpool interest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could find it quite difficult to bring Andre Trindade to Anfield this month.

The Fluminense midfielder has emerged as a transfer target for the Reds amid the ongoing back-and-forth with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, with ESPN Brazil even claiming that an approach has been made to the Rio de Janeiro club for the 22-year-old.

However, the Italian reporter aired a rather different line in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, writing: “My understanding is that it’s nothing concrete. I’m told in a very clear way that Fluminense want to keep Andre at least until the January transfer window. So it’s something more than difficult for Liverpool or any club.”

It’d be understandable from Fluminense’s perspective if they were eager to keep hold of Andre until the New Year, due to the calendar of the club season in South America.

Unlike in England, Brazil’s top-flight campaign runs from spring to winter, as does the Copa Libertadores. The Rio club are in the last 16 of the latter competition (they play their second leg clash next Tuesday) and roughly halfway through their Serie A schedule.

They currently sit fifth in the league table and are right in the middle of a frenetic battle to secure qualification for their continent’s primary tournament for 2024, so naturally they won’t want to lose one of their standout performers at this juncture.

Still, Liverpool need to be ruthless if they’re determined to get the player, with the Reds having only four more weeks to bring in an experienced natural defensive midfielder.

Curtis Jones has been deployed in that role in the last couple of pre-season games, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely play in midfield throughout the campaign, but the manner in which Bayern Munich cut through Jurgen Klopp’s team yesterday highlights the need for a bespoke option at number 6.

It’ll probably take a very appetising offer to persuade Fluminense to sell – they reportedly want €40m (£34.5m) for Andre – but if they continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Lavia, LFC could well test the Brazilian club’s resolve before the month is out.

