‘Exceptional’ Liverpool talent could still leave the club this summer

Towards the back end of the season Jurgen Klopp was asked to discuss the future of Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool.

The Irishman has impressed whenever called upon by our German tactician in recent years but has had to settle for a spot as second fiddle to Alisson Becker – arguably the best ‘keeper in the world.

Klopp said that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the Ireland international but the Daily Mail (via Rousing The Kop) have claimed that the 24-year-old could still leave the club during the current window.

READ MORE: Reliable journo reveals ‘Liverpool have made contact’ with ‘very combative’ midfielder

The Reds are yet to receive an offer for the Cork-born talent with the Irish Independent claiming that Spurs, Brentford and Brighton are all showing interest in his services.

Wolves are another Premier League outfit keeping tabs on the Ireland international’s situation at Liverpool.

Kelleher, who Klopp has previously labelled as ‘exceptional’ (via Liverpoolfc.com), is good enough to be first-choice for many Premier League sides and you’d understand if he was to make the decision to move away from Merseyside in search of regular football. He will still get his chance for Liverpool this season, though.

He’s been selected regularly in the domestic cup competitions and was pivotal to our League Cup success two seasons ago with him keeping a clean sheet during normal time and then netting his own penalty in our shootout defeat of Chelsea at Wembley.

One factor that could result in him moving away from the club, however, is the fact that Ireland manager Stephen Kelly has admitted he ‘fully expects’ our No. 62 to leave Liverpool this summer.

As far as we’re aware we’re yet to receive any offers for the talented shot stopper and we’d be devastated if he was to seek a fresh start elsewhere – even if we would fully understand his decision.

#Ep82 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Who do Liverpool replace Henderson & Fabinho with?