Manager of Belgian outfit KAA Gent jokes his player is set to sign for Liverpool

The manager of Belgian outfit KAA Gent has joked that one of his star players is on the verge of signing for Liverpool.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck joked that ‘keeper Davy Roef is close to joining the Premier League giants after the shot stopper missed a recent game due to personal reasons.

Gent, who finished fifth in the Belgian top flight last term, are, however, wary of losing talented forward Gift Orban to Spurs this summer after he netted 20 goals in 22 top-flight games – that’s according to Het Nieuwsblad (via HITC).

“A lot is possible in football. The transfer window lasts until the first week of September,” Vanhaezebrouck said (as quoted in the same article). “So we can still lose guys, even though we would like to keep everyone with us.

“However, if offers come from big clubs, it is difficult for us as Gent to turn down.”

The 59-year-old then went onto joke about interest being shown in one of his players from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Davy Roef will sign for Liverpool tomorrow! No no, just kidding,” he adds with a chuckle after revealing the 29-year-old missed their league opener due to personal reasons rather than any potential transfer.

Liverpool may still be looking to sign more players this summer but we’re not necessarily looking to add to our options between the sticks.

Alisson Becker remains one of the best ‘keepers in the world while Caoimhin Kelleher is a superb back-up to be able to call upon when needed.

A recent report has claimed that the Ireland international could still move on from Anfield this summer but Klopp explained towards the end of the season that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would make him even consider selling the 24-year-old.

We’re sure there are a number of Gent players that would love the chance to put on the famous red shirt but we can’t see Klopp and Co. making a move for any of them at the moment!

