Reliable journo reveals ‘Liverpool have made contact’ with ‘very combative’ midfielder

Neil Jones has revealed that ‘Liverpool have made contact’ with Fluminense midfielder Andre as Jurgen Klopp looks to further strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Despite the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already this summer our German tactician has witnessed five midfielders, including the experienced figures of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, all leave the club.

It now appears imperative that the Reds sign a new deep-lying midfielder and although Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is the player with the strongest links to Anfield at the moment reports are suggesting that we’ve made our move for Brazilian Andre.

“That’s true that Liverpool have made contact with him,” Jones told Redmen TV. “A 22-year-old deep-lying midfielder, Brazilian international. Fee from a Brazilian club – you’d be talking less than £30million. There’s a lot to nod at.

“He’s a very combative player, really good bite about him. Got a good ceiling in terms of as a defensive midfielder, or an all-action central midfielder.

“The mood music, if you like, is that they are reluctant sellers, Fluminense. I think there are a lot of people with maybe a little bit of a side eye: ‘Hang on, how’s his name just emerged when Liverpool are trying to make this bid for Lavia?’

“Is there a little bit of a threat element going on? ‘Don’t reject this next bid, because we’ll go elsewhere.’ There are legitimate suspicions around that, but Liverpool have definitely been in contact with Fluminense about him. Just to see – if nothing else – what the state of play is with it.

“ESPN Brazil are reporting that they don’t want to sell him until they’re either out of or have won the Copa Libertadores. One to keep an eye on.

“If you were to say that the two of them [André and Lavia] were coming in… you’re talking £70-odd million for those two. I think you’d come away and think that Liverpool have had a good go at overhauling the midfield. If it was one or the other, you would still think that we’re probably one short.”

We’ve already had two offers for Lavia turned down by Southampton (The Athletic) and it remains to be seen whether we return with a third offer for the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that we’ve submitted an opening offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga believed to be in the region of €25m.

It’s fair to say that there are numerous named being linked with a move to Merseyside but it’s interesting that Jones has confirmed we have made contact regarding our interest in Andre.

Fluminense do not want to sell the 22-year-old – not only because he’s a brilliant player but also because the Brazilian transfer window is closed so they would not be able to seek a replacement for him until January.

It remains to be seen what further business we complete this summer but it’s clear that more reinforcements are needed if we’re to compete on all four fronts next season.

