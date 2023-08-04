Liverpool now interested in 24 y/o midfielder who played against Klopp’s side just last week – report

Liverpool have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer but their search for further midfield reinforcements continues.

A fresh report from Anfield Watch has claimed that the Reds are showing interest in Leicester City talent Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 24-year-old, who was a part of the Foxes squad that was relegated from the Premier League last term, is believed to be a player that Jurgen Klopp and Co. reckon can strengthen their engine room.

Liverpool are already targeting a recently relegated midfielder in the form of Romeo Lavia with Southampton already rejecting two offers for the 19-year-old from the Anfield outfit.

Fluminense midfielder Andre and Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga are just some of the other names being linked with the Merseysiders.

James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have all bid farewell to the club this summer so not only have we lost quality players but we’ve also lost a lot of experience in the dressing room.

It’s time for a fresh start for Klopp’s side but we will only be able to seriously compete on all four fronts next term if we add more reinforcements before the end of the current transfer window.

In regards to Dewsbury-Hall, the report adds that Liverpool scouts have been tracking his development across the last year and their interesting in him has ‘grown substantially’.

He’s under contract at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2027 so you’d suspect that they’d be reluctant to let him go as they attempt to bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

The dynamic midfielder was a part of the Leicester side that was defeated 4-0 by Liverpool in Singapore last week and registered two goals and two assists in the Premier League last season (transfermarkt).

