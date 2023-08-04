Michael Owen predicts where Liverpool will end the 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Michael Owen has released his prediction on Twitter for how the 2023/24 Premier League table will look come the end of the season.

The former Liverpool forward has tipped the Reds for an immediate return to the Champions League but only placed Jurgen Klopp’s side third in the table behind Arsenal in second and Manchester City at the top.

If the Sky Blues are to win the title next season it will be their fourth in a row and the sixth time they’ve won it in the last seven years – with us being the only exception as we lifted the title at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ Liverpool talent could still leave the club this summer

Liverpool fans will be happy, however, to see that Owen has placed us above another of his former teams Manchester United.

The 43-year-old believes the Old Trafford outfit will snatch the final Champions League spot while Chelsea will have to settle for the Europa League and Spurs will be way back in ninth.

It remains to be seen how accurate the ex-Real Madrid man’s prediction will be – let’s hope he’s off the mark and Liverpool are instead top of the pile!

Check Owen’s prediction below via his Twitter page: