(Video) ‘Unstoppable’ – Zinchenko names ‘absolutely explosive’ Liverpool player as toughest ever opponent

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has named one Liverpool star as his toughest ever opponent.

While speaking to former Manchester United man Rio Ferdinand the Ukraine international admitted Mo Salah was ‘unstoppable’ and ‘absolutely explosive’ when out on the pitch.

He discussed the difficulties he had trying to contain our No. 11 during a Community Shield clash a few years ago and also highlighted the important role Gini Wijnaldum used to play in helping the Egyptian King be as effective as possible.

It’s refreshing to see a current Premier League star speaking so honestly about his opponents and we hope Salah can cause more issues for the full-back this season.

Since moving to the Emirates from Manchester City last summer the 26-year-old has thrived in an inverted full-back role – tactics that perhaps inspired Jurgen Klopp to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in a similar role during the backend of last season.

Zinchenko was speaking to Ferdinand on the latter’s YouTube channel ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE’ with this certain clip of footage released by @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: