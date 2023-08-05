Liverpool may have perfect Klopp successor lined up after journo update

Bayer Leverkusen secured a contract coup with an extension agreed for highly-rated coach Xabi Alonso to remain with the club until 2026.

With Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s terms likewise set to expire that very same summer, Jan Aage Fjortoft jumped on Twitter to point out a potentially popular solution for the Reds.

Klopp has a contract at Liverpool till June 2026 Alonso got a contact at Leverkusen till June 2026 Just saying…. https://t.co/5A2XQtjEBE — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 4, 2023

The Spaniard was an extremely well-liked midfielder for the Merseysiders in the 2000s prior to his controversial switch to Real Madrid, with the La Liga outfit sure to provide competition for his signature when Carlo Ancelotti departs in 2024.

Assuming that Alonso fulfils the full term of his contract, however – and that’s a possibility – and maintains his upward momentum in Germany, that potentially leaves us in a very interesting position.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp may be an impossible task but it will be one we have to face eventually.

Hiring a young, talented manager who is already more than aware of the expectations attached to a side of the magnitude of Liverpool to pick up the reins could prove an astute decision should no other alternatives avail themselves in a few years.

It’s a thought to tuck away in the desk for now at the very least!

