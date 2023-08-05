(Video) Embarrassing: New Man Utd goalkeeper Onana chipped from the centre-circle

Manchester United fans celebrating the club’s decision to replace departed first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea with Andre Onana may have been left wincing after the former Inter man’s latest error of judgement.

The 27-year-old was spotted well off his line by Florian Sotoca who duly took advantage of the yawning goal to fire away a lofted effort from the centre-circle.

We’d expect to see images of the Champions League finalist planted on the floor against the back of his net to be spread all across social media for the rest of the day, even despite the Red Devils having secured a turnaround as things currently stand.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @kofoworola__a: