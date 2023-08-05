‘Decided to join’ – Sky journo drops interesting transfer news for Liverpool fans

Liverpool remain hot in pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer, though are quickly running out of available quality options in the market.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed the latest thinning of the market on Twitter with Edson Alvarez’s switch from Ajax to Liverpool’s fellow Premier League outfit in West Ham.

❗️Edson #Alvarez has decided to join @WestHam! Steidten was pushing for him; Moyes has agreed! The 25 y/o is one of the desired targets to replace Rice. ➡️ Verbal agreement is done as

first via @FabrizioRomano 🆕 Talks about a contract until 2027 or 2028. West Ham & Ajax… pic.twitter.com/ZDYJ1hIoi7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 5, 2023

Links between the Reds and the 25-year-old Mexican have, admittedly, been somewhat limited since February – in which CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs had claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s men were among a handful of Premier League outfits keeping an eye on the player.

Beyond the odd whisper, it was clear that the holding midfielder – previously thought to be close to a move to Borussia Dortmund – was not considered a serious option for us this summer. Or, at the very least, not high up on Jorg Schmadtke and Co.’s pecking order.

That said, with the club seemingly forced down the route of relatively unproven talent, ranging from the bold in Lavia to the risky in Fluminense’s Andre, the pool of available talent is worryingly shallow.

That might not prove a concern given the remarkable talent ceiling of Southampton’s teenage star, though the unfortunate departure of a specialist No.6 in Fabinho means fans have every right to express concern ahead of a challenging opener against Chelsea on 13th August.

