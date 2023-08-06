(Video) 17-cap international insists £200k-p/w Liverpool ace shouldn’t be in Klopp’s best XI

Former USA international Charlie Davies has insisted that Thiago Alcantara ‘doesn’t have the legs’ to merit inclusion in Liverpool’s strongest XI.

The 32-year-old is one of the few midfielders remaining in Jurgen Klopp’s squad from last season, and he missed no fewer than 22 matches in that campaign through injury, having last featured in the 2-1 win at West Ham in late April (Transfermarkt).

Following the sale of Fabinho to Al-Ittihad, the Reds’ number 6 could potentially be deployed in the position bearing that informal name during 2023/24, but one pundit isn’t convinced that the £200,000-per-week wizard (FBref) belongs in our best starting line-up.

Speaking on Morning Footy on CBS Sports Golazo, Davies said: “Who do you think is starting in the midfield? What is the best three? Because I think Thiago, he just doesn’t have the legs to cover much ground with that high press. That’s why he’s not seeing the playing time.”

The 17-cap former USA striker’s reservations are understandable, with the 32-year-old’s unenviable injury record making it a risk to start him consistently, especially during a season in which a Thursday-Sunday schedule will be a regular occurrence for Liverpool.

However, Klopp will need to utilise the full depth of his squad over the coming months, so as long as he’s available for selection, Thiago should still get plenty of starts for the Reds this term, even if it isn’t on a weekly basis.

You can see Davies’ comments below (from 6:05), via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube: