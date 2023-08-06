Liverpool could now sign summer target for 33% less than before; Saudi club also in the mix – report

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could now sign one rumoured summer transfer target for 33% less than his previous asking price.

In early July, Corriere dello Sport reported (via Paisley Gates) that the agents of Federico Chiesa had travelled to England to offer their client to the Red, with Juventus demanding €60m (£51.9m) at the time.

However, Sunday morning’s print version of Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed (via Paisley Gates) that the Merseysiders remain interested in the 25-year-old, whose asking price has now lowered to €40m (£34.6m).

The Bianconeri appear keen to offload the winger – whose relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri has become strained – and his valuation has lowered due to a general dearth of interest, although Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr have also been linked with him.

READ MORE: Southampton CEO sends out defiant message amid Liverpool’s ongoing Romeo Lavia pursuit

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool had made ‘calls’ in January over 21 y/o who’s just joined EPL rivals

Chiesa’s name has cropped up intermittently in Liverpool transfer dispatches throughout the summer, but we still can’t envision him becoming part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad by the end of the month.

Even before the recent departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, there was a feeling that further midfield recruitment was needed, while strengthening the Reds’ defence could also be on the agenda in August.

With such a short window left until the transfer deadline and other positions in far greater need of attention, we don’t expect any attacking reinforcements this summer.

For all his talents, Chiesa also comes with the significant red flag of a chronic injury record, having missed no fewer than 62 games for Juventus over the past two seasons alone (Transfermarkt).

For Liverpool to spend almost the entirety of what Alexis Mac Allister initially cost (BBC Sport) on a player who’s so unreliable and who plays in a position which is probably the club’s lowest priority in the current market would be unthinkable.

In other circumstances, a 33% price drop on a 25-year-old European champion would be a no-brainer to pursue, but this isn’t the time for the Reds to be seriously looking at the gifted yet injury-prone Italian.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones