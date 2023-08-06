‘Wake up’ – Ex-Liverpool ace fumes as top-flight rivals agree move for player the Reds ‘need’

Jose Enrique has taken to Instagram to share his frustration at Liverpool not moving for Mohammed Kudus, who’s on the verge of joining a Premier League rival.

Brighton have agreed a fee of £35m with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus (Daily Mail), duly looking set to replace Alexis Mac Allister for the same price at which they sold the Argentine midfielder to the Reds (BBC Sport).

The former Anfield defender believes the Merseysiders have missed a trick by letting the Seagulls swoop for a player who Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘need’ this summer.

Enrique posted on Instagram: “Why don’t we go for a player like him? 40M euros. Can play as a number 8 and can play in Salah’s position as well. Can’t believe that Brighton is taking a player that could be perfect for us even if he is not a starting 11 player, but for that price…

“We need him, Lavia and a right-back and centre-back and we are perfect to compete for the Premier League again, but we need to wake up”, further illustrating his annoyance with a red angry face emoji.

READ MORE: After Fabinho & Henderson: Another Liverpool stalwart has been targeted for Saudi move

READ MORE: Liverpool could now sign summer target for 33% less than before; Saudi club also in the mix

Enrique’s frustration over Kudus being close to joining Brighton is quite understandable, especially when considering that Liverpool had scouted the player last season (Fabrizio Romano).

As the Spaniard correctly points out, the 23-year-old can adapt to numerous positions, playing primarily as a central midfielder but just as comfortable as a centre-forward, winger or number 10 (Transfermarkt).

The Reds are in need of recruits in the middle of the park after selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho over the past fortnight, and the Ghanaian boasts the high-level experience to have been an ideal number 8 replacement for the former Anfield captain.

Kudus netted four times in six Champions League games last term, with one of those a stunning strike against Liverpool in a narrow defeat on Merseyside (Transfermarkt).

To think that Brighton could be about to sign him for notably less than what the Reds would need to pay for a 19-year-old in Romeo Lavia illustrates how shrewd a deal the Seagulls could pull off (again), and how LFC appear to have dropped the ball.

The Reds’ recruitment team can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves, though, with the clock ticking ever-closer to the 1 September transfer deadline and work still to be done to ensure Klopp has an ideally stacked squad for the busy season ahead.

You can view Enrique’s post below, via joseenriquee3 on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose enrique (@joseenriquee3)

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones