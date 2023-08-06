(Video) Liverpool players & staff name their non-football GOATs; one sport features prominently

Liverpool players and staff were asked by Curtis Jones to name their picks for their greatest non-football athletes of all time, with one sport (and a particular legend within) featuring prominently.

The variety of names offered included Usain Bolt, Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams and Roger Federer, but one man seemed to sweep the board when it came to who got the most mentions.

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, John Achterberg and Claudio Taffarel all plumped for Michael Jordan, the NBA icon who’s widely regarded as his sport’s greatest ever exponent.

The Chicago Bulls legend wasn’t the only basketballer to get a mention, either, with Kostas Tsimikas giving the nod to Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James, and Fabian Mrozek opting for the late, great Kobe Bryant.

It’s very clear from the Reds’ selections which sport is especially popular within the squad, and which man dominates that particular code.

You can view the various picks below, via @LFC on Twitter: