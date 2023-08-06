Liverpool target’s coach drops cryptic update over ideal Mac Allister partner

Roberto De Zerbi was somewhat tight-lipped over the future of one of his remaining star midfielders in Moises Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the Brighton and Hove Albion boss’ comments on the Ecuadorian’s status on X on Sunday evening amid repeated attempts from Chelsea to secure his signature.

Do you expect Caicedo to return to training on Monday? 🔵🇪🇨 De Zerbi: “I don’t know. If Moisés leaves, we will find another important player. If Moisés stays, I’ll be happy for us. It’s not my problem”. “At Brighton, it’s possible to lose some players; we always move forward”. pic.twitter.com/2AAa6dZeUX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2023

The Blues would appear to be firmly in the lead, as far as this particular transfer story is concerned, though Liverpool have previously had their name attached to No.25’s wagon in recent months (Liverpool Echo).

READ MORE: Progressor or destroyer? Andre and Lavia? What are Liverpool’s domestic options?

READ MORE: Lavia transfer complete, Andre incoming & third signing sighted: Liverpool’s must-do shopping list

With us understood to still be in the market for a progressive destroyer (alongside, potentially, a controller), a sudden swoop for Caicedo would tick a big box for the club this summer.

Whilst negotiations rage on with Southampton over their £50m price-tag for Romeo Lavia, a few raised eyebrows with regard to the prospect of such a move occurring would be more than understandable.

One does have to bear in mind the comparative experience and age profile, however, with the Brighton star somewhat further along down the development pathway.

With that in mind, an asking price in excess of £80m (Ben Jacobs) is arguably justifiable, if potentially prohibitive for Liverpool’s decision-makers.

Given that both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have called time on their Anfield careers in the same window – at a time when the club was said to still be mulling over the prospect of a third midfield signing – we’d point out that it’s high time for us to make a bold statement in the market.

Having already built up a sound working relationship with former teammate Alexis Mac Allister at the Amex, dropping any plans of moving to the English capital could be a possibility Caicedo would consider worth exploring.

