(Video) What Sadio Mane did after Cristiano Ronaldo goal will have Liverpool fans chuckling

Sadio Mane will have made Liverpool fans chuckle with his reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s late equaliser on the former Reds attacker’s debut for Al-Nassr.

The Senegal star came off the bench at half-time in his new club’s 1-1 draw against Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup, in which the ex-Manchester United man struck to prevent his team from falling to defeat.

It would’ve been no surprise to see the 38-year-old performing his trademark ‘siuuu’ celebration, although not many would’ve been ready for his new teammate to duly copy him with his own take on the ubiquitous move.

Mane celebrating in the style of a colleague isn’t a novel sight to Liverpool fans, though, having copied Bobby Firmino’s kung-fu kick and gun-slinging gestures when they played together at Anfield.

It seems that not even the 31-year-old’s frustrating spell at Bayern Munich has knocked any of the fun out of him!

You can see Mane’s take on the ‘siuuu’ below, via @MediaGoal7 on Twitter: