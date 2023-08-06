Southampton CEO sends out defiant message amid Liverpool’s ongoing Romeo Lavia pursuit

Amid Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Romeo Lavia, Southampton’s chief executive has insisted that the Championship club won’t sell themselves short when it comes to cashing in on their most valuable assets.

The Saints have already rejected two bids from Anfield for the 19-year-old, the latest of which was £41m, as they continue to seek a minimum of £50m for him despite losing their Premier League status earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent prior to their season-opening 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Phil Parsons had a strong message for any club with designs on a raid of St Mary’s for key players from Russell Martin’s squad.

The Southampton CEO said: “We’ve got 30-plus players and we don’t need 30-plus players. We’re actually in a position to make sure the finances balance out quite well and you do get hit being relegated.

“We can trim the squad, we can sell assets if we want to. We won’t be selling assets on the cheap. That’s why we stood firm on a few.