‘At least two’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer update every Liverpool fan wanted to hear

Fabrizio Romano may have lowered fan anxiety levels this summer after confirming that Liverpool are expected to land ‘at least two’ new signings.

That number could escalate to three, though it remains unclear whether the club will be able to identify ideal additions to plug gaps across the squad.

“In the final few weeks of the window I expect Liverpool to sign for sure one player, at least two, could be three if they find a good opportunity,” the Italian told the Born and Red YouTube channel.

“They’re really working on that. They’re having daily contacts. Their style is to go player-by-player and negotiation-by-negotiation because this is how Liverpool work.

“But I think they will be very busy in the final weeks.”

The Merseysiders are understood to be hot in pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, though remain locked in an ongoing dispute over the player’s value, with the Saints not budging on their £50m asking price.

Our business simply can’t end there either given that Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s exits have effectively cancelled out the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

That’s not to suggest that both departures couldn’t be blessings in disguise, partly due to the nature of the fee received for the latter, but also the worrying age profile of the midfield department last term.

With Liverpool now possessing one of the thinnest squads in the English top-flight, however, it’s difficult to imagine Jurgen Klopp and Co. feeling confident over their chances of competing for a place in the top-four (let alone on all fronts in the 2023/24 campaign) without some serious further investment.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed, eh?

