From Selhurst to the Emirates: 5 of Liverpool’s most memorable Premier League opening day victories

The first matchday of the season is one which has every football supporter dreaming of a memorable campaign to come, and Liverpool fans will be no exception next weekend.

The Reds begin their Premier League season away to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, a third successive opening fixture away from Anfield and the first time in five years that Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t begun the campaign against the reigning Championship winners.

LFC will be yearning to leave west London with all three points, and optimistic fans may indulge in some football betting ahead of the match if they’re feeling especially confident!

Here are five opening day results Liverpool will remember fondly, in the hope that Sunday’s game will be recalled with similar glee.

1994/95: Crystal Palace 1-6 Liverpool

After a dreadful eighth-place finish in the previous campaign, LFC went into Roy Evans’ first full season in charge with a point to prove, and they took it out on promoted Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jan Molby and Robbie Fowler helped themselves to a goal each, with Ian Rush scoring two. There was also a brace for Steve McManaman, with the first of those especially memorably as he ran from inside his own half all the way into the Eagles’ penalty area before letting rip with a fierce finish.

2007/08: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool hadn’t won an opening day fixture since 2002 (coincidentally, that was also away to Villa), so they’d have been mightily relieved to end that unenviable sequence in Rafa Benitez’s fourth campaign in charge.

With five minutes remaining, only a Martin Laursen own goal separated the sides, but Jamie Carragher’s handball gave Gareth Barry a chance to equalise from the spot.

The Reds would have the last laugh, though, as there was still time for Steven Gerrard to fire home a thunderous free kick, the captain coming up clutch yet again for his side.

2016/17: Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s first full season as Liverpool manager began with a seven-goal thriller in the north London sunshine, with ‘heavy metal’ football very much the order of the day!

Theo Walcott opened the scoring before Philippe Coutinho equalised on the stroke of half-time. A sensational 15-minute period early in the second half saw Adam Lallana, Coutinho and Sadio Mane all find the net as the Reds threatened to humiliate their hosts.

What should’ve been a comfortable victory was put under threat, though, as Arsenal pulled it back to 4-3 going into the final 15 minutes, but Klopp’s men saw it out to claim a crucial victory, as they pipped the Gunners by a point for the final Champions League place by the end of the season.

2018/19: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham

The heartbreak of losing the Champions League final three months earlier was banished at a raucous Anfield as Liverpool demolished their visitors from east London.

Mo Salah and Mane had the Reds in a commanding 2-0 interval lead, with the Senegal star netting another on 53 minutes and Daniel Sturridge rounding off the win late on. The Irons simply couldn’t withstand a scintillating performance from the home side.

These were the first three points of a campaign which saw Klopp’s team earn 97 (but still only finish second) and win their sixth European Cup.

2019/20: Liverpool 4-1 Norwich

Twelve months later, Liverpool again started off by hitting four at home, with promoted Norwich given an unforgiving welcome back to the top flight.

The Reds got the job done by half-time, building on an early Grant Hanley own goal as Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi all piled on the misery for the shellshocked Canaries, who at least netted a second half consolation through Teemu Pukki.

The result was a sign of things to come from Liverpool, who won 26 of their first 27 games (and drew the other) as they romped to a first Premier League title. This was the night which started it all off.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones