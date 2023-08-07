‘We considered’ – Mo Salah’s agent breaks silence on Saudi links

Liverpool fans have already been shocked to see Jordan Henderson and Fabinho take the finances on offer in the middle east this summer but if Mo Salah was to follow them to the nation, it would rock the club to its core.

Taking to his X account, Ramy Abbas Issa wrote: ‘If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC’.

The Egyptian’s agent has been criticised in the past for being public with his thoughts and updates but it’s safe to say that many of our fans will be happy to read this latest message he’s shared.

READ MORE: (Video) Concern over Anfield Road End on dawn of new Premier League season

Although the two departing midfielders were undoubtedly first-team players who were a key part of our team, losing the Egyptian King would be a different feeling.

With our No.11 being one of, if not the, first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet every week – it’s imperative we don’t see his calibre of player leaving the club now or ever.

Hopefully this statement can end any rumours swiftly and we can focus on our final pre-season match, preparing for the new campaign and securing the final pieces of transfer activity that are required this summer.

You can view the Salah update via @RamyCol on Twitter:

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones