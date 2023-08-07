(Video) Ben Doak led Darmstadt a merry dance in scintillating 30-minute display for Liverpool

Ben Doak has been one of the breakthrough starlets for Liverpool in pre-season, and he continued to underline his vast potential during Monday night’s win over Darmstadt.

Introduced as a substitute on 60 minutes, he completed all but one of his 16 passes, won five duels, succeeded with four dribbles and made two key passes, packing plenty into his half-hour on the pitch (Sofascore).

The 17-year-old led the Bundesliga side a merry dance at times, surging into their penalty area on several occasions, including one particularly eye-catching run as he skipped past Fabian Nurnberger and accelerated into the box, his shot from six yards out ultimately blocked down.

The Darmstadt wing-back did manage to stop Doak at one point towards the end of the game, but it was by rather unsubtle foul means, unceremoniously hacking him to the ground right in front of the assistant referee as his patience ran out.

The Scot’s rising star continues to shine, and this could just be the season when he makes a genuine breakthrough at Anfield.

You can see a compilation of Doak’s best bits from tonight below, taken from LFCTV’s match coverage and shared via @VidsAcademy on Twitter/X: