Chelsea’s £52m signing limps out of friendly; will miss Liverpool season opener – report

There’s still plenty of transfer work for Liverpool to do ahead of the opening game of the new Premier League season but our opponents Chelsea have been hit with an injury blow to one of their newest stars.

As reported by Nizaar Kinsella for The Evening Standard: ‘Chelsea are hopeful Christopher Nkunku has avoided a long spell on the sidelines, with only weeks out rather than months after he suffered a knee injury ahead of the new campaign…

‘The news has been met with a sense of relief but remains a blow for Chelsea, with the forward likely to miss the opening match against Liverpool on August 13’.

READ MORE: Brighton’s Caicedo update brings Liverpool closer to Chelsea in transfer negotiations

After signing for £52 million from RB Leipzig this summer (via Sky Sports), it’s clear that the London club would have had high hopes the attacker could make an instant impact on their side but that won’t be possible.

It’s not as if Mauricio Pochettino is short of options for his maiden Stamford Bridge appearance but it’s nice to know there’s somewhat of a headache being placed upon him.

With a gargantuan squad of players, it may almost come as a relief to cut the pack down a little but Christopher Nkunku would have been a serious contender for playing time in his side.

Starring alongside our Dominik Szoboszlai in Germany last season, both men will be hoping to show their Red Bull form in England and let’s hope that we prove to be the club who’s signed the greater talent.

With less than a week to go until the curtain raiser though, it seems that both Jurgen Klopp and his Argentine managerial counterpart are still not 100% sure as to who they will be selecting but for very different reasons.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones