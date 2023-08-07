(Video) Concern over Anfield Road End on dawn of new Premier League season

Liverpool fans are all excited to see how our new Anfield Road End will look once the expansion of the stand is completed but with days remaining until the new season begins, there’s plenty of work still to be done.

Thanks to a video shared by KC Imageworks on YouTube, it can be seen that there’s a lot of exterior and interior work still to be completed.

Although our opening bout of the campaign is an away match, there’s now less than two weeks until we welcome Bournemouth to Merseyside and so the clock really is ticking.

With no pre-season friendly in place to test the new stand’s services, it’s going to be a case of crossing fingers and hoping that everything goes without fault.

You can view the video update of the Anfield Road End via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

