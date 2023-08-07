(Video) Darmstadt bring sizeable following for pre-season clash against Liverpool

Liverpool are renowned for attracting a massive following wherever they play, and it seems the same could be said of their opponents tonight.

The Reds face Darmstadt in their final pre-season friendly at Deepdale, with Preston’s ground hosting the game while the Anfield Road Stand redevelopment continues.

The German club attracted an average attendance of 15,685 as they won promotion to the Bundesliga last season, a figure close to their stadium’s capacity of 17,500 (Transfermarkt).

As seen in a video clip shared online by Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle, they’ve taken a large following with them to England, with the turnout particularly impressive for a pre-season game taking place outside their country.

We’re obviously hoping for the Reds to win, but we hope the Darmstadt fans at Deepdale tonight enjoy their experience, and we wish them the best for the season ahead.

You can see the clip of the German club’s supporters below, via @IanDoyleSport: