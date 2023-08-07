(Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder nears agreement with new club

Liverpool have seen a host of midfielders depart the club this summer and now it seems that one of our newly former players is close to moving to a new team.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to arrive in Turkey in the next 24 hours to continue talks with Besiktas’.

With Wilfried Zaha also heading to Turkey this summer, it’s interesting to see that it’s not only Saudi Arabia that are signing some Premier League talent in this window.

After six years and six trophies at Anfield, we would all only wish the best to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the next chapter of his footballing journey.

BREAKING: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to arrive in Turkey in the next 24 hours to continue talks with Besiktas 🛬 pic.twitter.com/7rNVPERTLN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2023

