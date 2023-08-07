(Video) Jota reveals his favourtie Liverpool goal in tell-all Q&A

Scoring one goal for Liverpool is the dream of any of our supporters but there are plenty of players who have a host of enviable moments to choose from and Diogo Jota has selected his.

During a tell-all Q&A with the club’s X account, the Portuguese forward was asked: ‘What’s your favourite goal you’ve scored so far for Liverpool?’.

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Liverpool midfielder nears agreement with new club

Our No.20 responded with: “Tottenham last season, last minute” and few can argue against that comment, given the enjoyment we all felt with the finish.

Let’s hope that this is beaten in the new campaign though, as we all keep our fingers crossed for a season of success and silverware.

You can watch the video of Jota via @LFC on Twitter:

Favourite goal? ⚽

Footballing idol? 🤔

Funniest on the team? 😅 Diogo answers your questions from TikTok 💭 pic.twitter.com/Z7Zgos6CMZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 7, 2023

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones