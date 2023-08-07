Liverpool handed ‘double injury boost’ as Klopp’s squad finally grows – report

With a host of players leaving the club this summer and only two fresh faces so far, to hear that two Liverpool stars seem to be ending their injury related absences from the side can only be positive news.

As reported by Ian Doyle for The Liverpool Echo: ‘Liverpool have received a double injury boost with midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara returning to full team training’.

As we’ve now said goodbye to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo since our last competitive game, it’s safe to say our midfield is looking a little thin.

Having Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara back in contention though will be a massive boost, especially due to the need for a defensive midfielder in the squad at the moment.

With less than a week until our season opener against Chelsea, it seems unlikely that either of the returning stars will feature nor that a new signing will be thrown in at the deep end.

It will be interesting to see what team Jurgen Klopp lines up at Stamford Bridge then but at least he can plan for the rest of the season with new players that are desperately needed.

