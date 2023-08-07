Liverpool food banks travel to Wembley to help needy Manchester community

Liverpool fans are very used to being taunted and mocked for being in need of food, especially during the festive period, but one fan initiative has continued to rise above this and have done so in a fantastic manner.

Taking to his X account, Dave Kelly the chair of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, wrote: ‘It suits the football establishment for Fans to be tribal, they really don’t subscribe to fans working together collaboratively over ticket prices, safe standing or the #HungerDoesntWearClubColours campaign. Benefiting communities around our Stadiums.

‘We are stronger together’.

This post was uploaded alongside an image of the joint Everton and Liverpool supporter partnership who traveled to Wembley for the Community Shield match between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those from the charity posed alongside those from Manchester, as they stood in solidarity over matters such as ticket prices, safe standing and of course the need to support the needy in our communities.

It’s a brilliant way to showcase to the world that we are better when we all work together and, although football is tribal, not everything else around it has to be.

It makes you proud to be from or associated to our city and when the two clubs come together, with others around the country, great things can be achieved.

You can view the post via @DavefcKelly on X:

