‘Total agreement is done’ – Liverpool suffer holding midfielder blow after Sky Sports journo’s update

Liverpool’s options in the market for the holding midfield role have officially thinned following West Ham’s ‘total agreement’ with Ajax over Edson Alvarez.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg dropped the update on Twitter amid the Reds’ ongoing search for a third midfield signing.

✅ Total agreement is done: Edson #Alvarez on verge to join @WestHam now. He will fly to London tomorrow probably. ➡️ Transfer fee: £34m all in. @SkySportDE 🇲🇽 https://t.co/HfPDYpy7k1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2023

Whilst it was clear that the Mexican was not considered high up on the Mersesyiders’ shortlist, it further highlights the clear importance of the club finalising a move of their own for Romeo Lavia before being forced to consider a limited array of options in the number six role.

READ MORE: Southampton make Lavia position clear ahead of third Liverpool bid

READ MORE: Liverpool may have fresh midfield concern after Micah Richards’ honest verdict on £120k-p/w ace

It’s worth remembering that a top European outfit in Borussia Dortmund had previously been keen on the idea of landing the 25-year-old this summer.

With truly remarkable possession-based stats – perhaps fitting within the ‘controller’ profile we’re understood to be seeking – it’s not hard to see why.

Alvarez ranks extremely highly for passes attempted (99th percentile) and pass completion rates (95th percentile) compared to his midfield peers and would no doubt have added some aerial dominance to our midfield (ranking in the 99th percentile for aerials won), according to stats compiled by FBref.

Even on the wrong side of 25, it’s difficult to fault West Ham for potentially going all in for £34m – a potential steal for a player of Ajax star’s obvious quality.

#Ep83 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones