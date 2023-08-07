(Video) Luis Diaz’s outstanding flick gives Liverpool 3-1 lead v Darmstadt

Luis Diaz scored a sublime goal for Liverpool in the second half of tonight’s pre-season friendly against Darmstadt.

Just before the hour mark, the Colombian met Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner kick, exquisitely flicking the ball to the net at the near post as it went in off the underside of the crossbar.

It restored the Reds’ two-goal lead, having been pegged back early in the first half following quickfire strikes from Mo Salah and Diogo Jota.

Diaz’s finish was the pick of the bunch – at his best, he’s absolutely box office!

You can see a clip of the goal below, taken from @LFC on Twitter/X: